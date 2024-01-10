Nonstop international flights coming to Tulsa

Officials say it’ll soon be easier to travel around the world from Tulsa.

Narrate Design, an architectural firm, announced on its website that it has teamed up with aviation company Corgan to complete a new customs terminal for Tulsa International Airport. The facility is expected be 45,000-square-feet and will be processing flights within the next five years.

Currently, the airport has a small customs team for private flights and international cargo “but nothing that can accommodate large commercial aircraft.”

Narrate says the new terminal means travelers won’t have to layover at a larger airport to leave the country from Tulsa.