Another slick morning could be in store for Tulsa area

Tulsa saw colder temperatures than predicted Monday and more rain is in store, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the ice that accumulated overnight was expected to melt as temperatures warmed, but as of 2:30 p.m., Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Kralicek said Tulsa's downtown area was still below freezing.

Showers and patchy drizzle are expected Monday night into the morning. The low is forecasted to be just above freezing at 34 degrees.

Kralicek and other officials say they’re watching the overnight forecast closely. If temperatures dip below freezing for long, it could be another challenging morning in Green Country with fresh ice creating slick streets.

Warm air that was expected to push up from the south has stalled. Whether it will pick up enough to bring predicted highs in the 40’s and 50’s for the rest of this week remains to be seen.

