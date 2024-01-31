As syphilis cases increase nationwide, Tulsa Health Department looks to tamp down on spread

The Tulsa Health Department is looking to raise awareness around a spike in syphilis.

Nationally, syphilis cases have risen to their highest levels since the 1950s.Locally, cases of babies born with syphilis have jumped from 17 in 2020 to 48 in 2022.

Raven Helmick is the maternal and child health epidemiologist at THD. She says many sexually transmitted infections can complicate pregnancy, but syphilis is a special concern.

“For syphilis specifically, it can definitely have a big impact on a baby if an individual is pregnant. When they have a syphilis infection, it can pass on to a child and we’re really hoping by preventing syphilis in females of childbearing age, which is around 18 to 42, that we can ultimately prevent congenital syphilis, as well,” said Helmick.

THD received about $144,000 from the CDC and the National Association of City and County Health Departments to combat the spread.

A town hall to promote sexual health awareness among women is scheduled for Wednesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Rudisill Library. Free STI testing will be available and domestic violence victim advocates will be onsite.