TCC awarded $3.7 million research grant to support students

Tulsa Community College has received a major grant from the federal government.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, TCC officials announced the school was awarded $3,717,502 as part of the U.S. Department of Education's Postsecondary Student Success Grant.

"It is the largest federal grant in TCC's history," said Dr. Angela Sivadon, TCC’s senior VP and academic officer, addressing a small audience at the school's northeast campus.

The research grant will be used to study how to better assist first-year, low-income students and curb dropout rates. About 500 students who declare a social science major will be chosen for additional assistance, such as laptops. The money will also be used to hire up to seven more faculty members.

"We're going to have a great opportunity to support [students] so that they can meet their goals in education and find what career they're passionate about," said Sivadon.

Ben Abrams / KWGS Tulsa Community College Senior Vice President and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Angela Sivadon addresses an audience announcing a federal grant of over $3.7 million to the school.

"What makes this grant different from other grants TCC has received is that it is a research grant," said Paula Settoon, TCC's dean of libraries.

The research grant designation means TCC will study the 500 students getting the additional support and report findings back to the Department of Education.

"We hope that this does help with retention," said Sivadon. She said she wishes it will allow “them not to have to make choices about whether they pay their bills or take care of their kids or come to college."

The Department of Education already announced TCC would be receiving the grant back in December, part of a greater $93 million initiative.