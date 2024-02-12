© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Early voting moves to fairgrounds; county partners with feds for safety

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published February 12, 2024 at 3:20 PM CST
KWGS File Photo

Early voting is moving to the fairgrounds this year, and Tulsa County is partnering with the feds for voter safety.

Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek said the fairgrounds are "just about as centrally located as anywhere in the county," and that there's adequate parking to accommodate the anticipated large turnout. The county has previously held early voting at the election board building downtown and at the Hardesty Regional Library in south Tulsa.

Kralicek said the Department of Homeland Security will survey the fairgrounds.

"We’re bringing out a team to do both site security and cyber security inspections of the facility where we’re doing our early voting to make sure that the election is as safe and secure as possible," Kralicek said. "[The public] can come out and vote knowing that the risks are minimal for any bad actors or malicious acts that might occur."

Kralicek says Homeland has “always been” part of Tulsa’s election security, but that they’re specifically involved in this instance because officials are expecting a lot of voters at the fairgrounds.

Early voting for the presidential primary is Feb. 29 to March 2.
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
