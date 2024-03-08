Despite affirmation during Biden's State of the Union, Lankford issues critical statement

Despite giving Joe Biden a nod during Thursday night's State of the Union, Oklahoma’s senior U.S. Senator took to his YouTube account right after to criticize the president’s speech.

In a video, James Lankford said he nodded along at one point because Biden offered some correct facts around a potential border security law Lankford helped create. But the speech overall was too feisty for his tastes.

“He was angry from the very beginning and kind of drove that anger the entire time,” said Lankford.

Lankford’s remarks come after he was both applauded and jeered for working across the aisle to write southern border legislation blessed by Biden.

The bill died after former President Donald Trump reportedly decried it for solving the border crisis before he could become president again.