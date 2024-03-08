© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
USPS asking for public comment on move of mail processing to Oklahoma City

Public Radio Tulsa
Published March 8, 2024 at 1:34 PM CST

The Postal Service got input from Tulsans on a possible move of mail processing to OKC. Officials from USPS met at the Hardesty Library with about 200 community members Thursday afternoon.

According to the Tulsa World, participants were skeptical of the USPS plan to send Tulsa’s mail to OKC for processing. They said it would cause delays.

The postal service would use Tulsa’s current processing center on South 91st East Avenue for other uses. The diversion of mail processing would allow the building to be fixed up, postal service officials said. No so-called career employees would lose their jobs either.

Public comment on the move is open for 15 days and can be accessed here.
