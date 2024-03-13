Medical examiner says Nex Benedict died by suicide

The state released an initial report Wednesday on the death of Nex Benedict.

According to a summary from the chief medical examiner’s office, Benedict likely died by suicide after consuming diphenhydramine, or antihistamine medication, along with fluoxetine, an antidepressant. The report says Benedict died at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa on Feb. 8 around 4:30 p.m.

The 16-year-old Owasso High School’s student’s passing has been the subject of intense attention since last month. Benedict identified as nonbinary and, according to family, struggled with bullying at school.

One day before Nex’s death, the teenager was suspended for getting into a fight in a school bathroom.

Owasso community members previously told Public Radio Tulsa that, ultimately, bullying is what caused Benedict’s death.

The medical examiner says a full report will be released March 27.