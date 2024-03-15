The prosecutor who put her away says she should be free, but she's still in prison in Oklahoma

SCOTT GREGORY, HOST: In his 2024 State of the State address, Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt enjoyed a moment of bipartisan approval when he talked about being tough on crime…

KEVIN STITT: I want to put criminals on notice, you’re not welcome here.

GREGORY: But he softened it with the idea that Oklahoma doesn’t want to excessively punish people.

STITT: We also believe in fair sentences and we believe in second chances.

GREGORY: Still, there are more people in Oklahoma prisons than almost any other state. Even some who don’t belong there, according to the very people who put them there.

KWGS’ Elizabeth Caldwell has more.

ELIZABETH CALDWELL, BYLINE: Mike Sullivan was the district attorney in LeFlore County on the Arkansas border for eight years in the 1990’s.

MIKE SULLIVAN: I’ve been involved in 23 murder cases in my career.

CALDWELL: But there’s one case in particular that still bothers him.

SULLIVAN: I remember she was a small, petite type woman. I think, I believe, she was 38 years old when we tried her.

Courtesy / Lamb family Cathy Lamb, right of center, poses in this undated family photo. In 1991, Lamb was about 100 pounds and stood around five feet tall.

CALDWELL: He’s talking about Cathy Lamb.

Her life changed forever on the night of April 27th, 1991.

[Clip of Amy Grant’s Baby, Baby begins]

Back then, Amy Grant was all over the radio with her song, Baby, Baby…

[Music begins to fade]

But in the darker corners of America’s collective consciousness, fears about violent crime dominated.

The New York Times was reporting about a record number of murders in that city. Prison sentences had gotten longer nationally – and they were about to get longer still.

Here’s then Senator Joe Biden describing to his colleagues what would later be called by critics the racist and overblown fears of the decade.

JOE BIDEN: And madam president, we have predators on our streets that society has in fact in part because of its neglect created.

CALDWELL: The fears of the 90’s were felt from Washington, D.C. all the way to eastern Oklahoma, where Cathy Lamb lived in 1991.

CATHY LAMB: Very difficult to relive the worst day of my life but if it'll help somebody else, I’ll do it.

CALDWELL: Cathy now lives at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud where, last year, she did relive the worst day of her life. On a spring evening about 30 years ago, Cathy went to a bar in the tiny town of Bokoshe to get something to eat with her boyfriend Chris. As they were leaving, Chris got into a fight.

LAMB: And somebody at the other end of the bar hollered at him. And so he went back, and, uh, and, and I mean, all hell broke loose. I couldn’t even see what was going on, but I knew there was some kind of fighting going on, and I was getting out of there, so I took off toward the door.

CALDWELL: Eventually Cathy made it to the parking lot with Chris not far behind.

By then, Cathy, who was not drinking, had a gun in her hand. She sometimes kept it in her purse for protection. As she moved through the parking lot toward her pick-up truck, a group of young people hanging out across the street started to heckle drunk and bleeding Chris.

LAMB: And, um, of course, he was already in a belligerent mood. And he started hollering back at 'em. And I kept telling him, ‘Come on and get in the truck or I'm gonna run off and leave you.’

Elizabeth Caldwell / KWGS News The long-shuttered Why Not? Club is seen in Bokoshe, Oklahoma in 2023.

CALDWELL: But before they could get inside, a man crossed the street. 23-year-old Darrell Lovell was 5’10” and almost 200 pounds.

LAMB: I turned back around and took maybe a step, and the guy was there, and he was trying to go around me, and I said, ‘Man, let us leave.’ I said, ‘We don't want any more problems. Just let me get him out of here.’ And he said, ‘Shut up, b*tch,’ and shoved me in the face.

CALDWELL: And that’s when Cathy says she unintentionally shot Lovell in the head.

Cathy then fled because an angry mob was forming. She tried to turn herself in right away, but Chris stopped her.

LAMB: And so when we got into, to town, I started to go to the police station. And he grabbed me by the hair. ‘No, you take me, you take me to your house right now.’

CALDWELL: A few hours later, while the police were looking for a different Cathy Lamb, she turned herself in and confessed.

LAMB: Because I did do it. I never denied that, I, that I did do it. I never said I didn't do it. I knew I did it. And I always owned that I did it.

CALDWELL: And this is where District Attorney Mike Sullivan enters the picture.

While she was waiting in jail, he offered her a deal. If she pled guilty, she would spend 25 years in prison. But Cathy’s lawyer turned it down.

SULLIVAN: He nonchalantly threw it off. I'll put it that way. I don't know that he actually laughed at us or not, but he, uh, he nonchalantly cast the offer away.

CALDWELL: Cathy said she rejected the deal because she thought what she did was self-defense. She had no prior criminal record.

Courtesy / Lamb family Cathy Lamb (center) is seen with her son and mother in this undated family photo.

But, as it was, Sullivan prosecuted Cathy Lamb to the fullest extent of the law. And just when he was making his closing arguments in court, the infant son of the victim started to wail.

SULLIVAN: Worst thing for Cathy Lamb, that could have possibly happened, and I didn't orchestrate that or anything else. It just happened and that's why I say you had a prosecutor's dream of a jury, and everything fell in line, and Cathy Lamb was the victim of it.

CALDWELL: The jury found her guilty of first-degree murder and the judge sentenced her to life without parole. Her boyfriend, Chris, disappeared and was never charged.

But about five years later, Mike Sullivan had a change of heart, literally.

Sullivan suffered a major heart attack. Cathy Lamb, who loves to write letters, sent him a sympathy card. It was around then Sullivan started rethinking his aggressiveness at Cathy’s trial.

SULLIVAN: Life would have been plenty and she would have gotten out in 10, 11, 12 years and that would have been an adequate or more than adequate punishment for the facts of that case. It wouldn't have mattered if it was Cathy Lamb, or like I say, whoever, it don't matter. If it was a man, it wouldn't have mattered, it's just the facts of the case did not warrant that.

Elizabeth Caldwell / KWGS News Poteau is the seat of LeFlore County, where Mike Sullivan was the district attorney for most of the 1990's.

CALDWELL: Sullivan started writing letters on her behalf, and even helped Cathy get Oklahoma’s first ever commutation hearing for someone with a life without parole sentence. The parole board agreed, but the governor at the time, Frank Keating, rejected the idea.

The Lovell family has also adamantly protested Cathy’s release.

And she understands why.

LAMB: Um, I don't know how I would feel if someone, if someone killed one of my children no matter if they were in the wrong or not.

CALDWELL: Cathy Lamb has been in prison for more than 30 years now. She’s 72 years old and in a wheelchair because the state delayed treatment of a tumor near her spine. Her medical care costs Oklahoma thousands of dollars each year.

So why can’t she get out of prison?

LESLIE BRIGGS: If you take a look at a lot of these cases from the 90’s you’re seeing over sentencing as just a general theme.

That’s Leslie Briggs. She’s the legal director at the nonprofit Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice. She says Cathy’s situation is like many of the incarcerated domestic violence survivors she tries to help.

BRIGGS: We see a lot of similar kinds of situations for our survivors that Cathy was facing. I mean, really, a threat to her person, a threat to her body, and she reacted in defense of herself and found herself behind bars.

CALDWELL: Briggs says people in Oklahoma ought to be especially sympathetic to self-defense.

BRIGGS: In criminal law, ideally, the punishment needs to fit the crime, and the entire context of the crime matters, and in a state like Oklahoma — a stand your ground state, a state that is heavily supportive of the second amendment right to bear arms — using a firearm in self-defense should be, you’d think it would be, a no-brainer.

CALDWELL: And former District Attorney Sullivan tends to agree.

SULLIVAN: She's a small woman, and he was a big guy. If I had been on the other side, that was, the jury would have heard a whole lot about that, I'm telling you.

CALDWELL: The chances of Cathy Lamb getting out of prison are slim at best.

Elizabeth Caldwell / KWGS News A painting done by Cathy Lamb is seen in an art show for incarcerated women held in 2023.

She could be recommended for medical parole by the state's corrections director. Or, she could get a commutation, if the parole board and Governor Stitt approve one.

A string of people have tried to help Cathy over the years. She says she’s grateful.

LAMB: God has just put so many wonderful people in my life. While I've been in prison, um, I have some wonderful, wonderful Christian sisters and mentors that have stood by me for years.

CALDWELL: If Oklahomans truly want fair sentences and second chances, many people say this case would be a good place to start.

For KWGS News, I’m Elizabeth Caldwell.

