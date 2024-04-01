© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

School board member departs as Tulsans urged to vote

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published April 1, 2024 at 9:20 PM CDT
Tulsa Public Schools board member E'Lena Ashley, right, speaks alongside board members Diamond Marshall, center, and John Croisant.
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
Tulsa Public Schools board member E'Lena Ashley, right, speaks alongside board members Diamond Marshall, center, and John Croisant.

A Tulsa Public Schools Board member took her final bow Monday night. Diamond Marshall, who was appointed to the District 2 seat after it was vacated by Judith Barba Perez, said she’s grateful to have represented students and parents alike.

“I am steadfast in believing District 2 is a beautiful place that deserves proper representation,” said Marshall.

The election to replace Marshall is taking place Tuesday. Superintendent Ebony Johnson urged Tulsans to head to the polls.

“We’ve talked a lot about the importance and value of local control this past school year, and that local voice and local control starts right here with choosing who will represent Tulsa and protect the interest of our young people,” said Johnson.

Aside from District 2, Districts 5 and 6 will choose their school board reps.

You can check your voter registration at the voter portal. Polls are open until 7 p.m.
Local & Regional
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell