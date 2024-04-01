School board member departs as Tulsans urged to vote

A Tulsa Public Schools Board member took her final bow Monday night. Diamond Marshall, who was appointed to the District 2 seat after it was vacated by Judith Barba Perez, said she’s grateful to have represented students and parents alike.

“I am steadfast in believing District 2 is a beautiful place that deserves proper representation,” said Marshall.

The election to replace Marshall is taking place Tuesday. Superintendent Ebony Johnson urged Tulsans to head to the polls.

“We’ve talked a lot about the importance and value of local control this past school year, and that local voice and local control starts right here with choosing who will represent Tulsa and protect the interest of our young people,” said Johnson.

Aside from District 2, Districts 5 and 6 will choose their school board reps.

You can check your voter registration at the voter portal. Polls are open until 7 p.m.