April 2 election results for the Tulsa area

Voters in the Tulsa area went to the polls Tuesday to decide a number of education-related issues. The city of Bartlesville also voted on a change to its charter. Here are unofficial results:

Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education seats

District 2

KanDee Washington: 34.51%

Calvin Moniz: 65.49%

Total votes: 649

District 5

John Croisant (incumbent): 77.71%

Teresa Peña: 22.29%

Total votes: 4,324

District 6

Maria Seidler: 27.40%

Sarah Smith: 72.60%

Total votes: 1,894

Union Public Schools Board of Education seat

Zone 4

Stacey Roemerman (incumbent): 63.01%

Anthony Jones: 36.99%

Total votes: 146

Owasso Public Schools Board of Education seat

Ward 4

Brent England (incumbent): 54.07%

Brandon Shreffler: 45.93%

Total votes: 810

Catoosa Public Schools Board of Education seat

Derrick Smith (incumbent): 67.40%

Ember Graziano: 32.60%

Total votes: 227

School bonds

Allen-Bowden

YES 43.20%

NO 56.80%

Total votes: 169

Liberty

YES 67.74%

NO 32.26%

Total votes: 62

Verdigris

YES 73.06%

NO 26.94%

Total votes: 579

Grove

YES 43.95%

NO 56.05%

Total votes: 2,858

Chouteau-Mazie

Proposition 1

YES 60.62%

NO 39.39

Total votes: 584

Proposition 2

YES 61.68%

NO 38.32%

Total votes: 582

Bartlesville charter

Proposition 1

YES 36.59%

NO 60.44%

Total votes: 2,452

Proposition 2

YES 57.50%

NO 42.30%

Total votes: 2,430

Proposition 3

YES 47.87%

NO 52.13%

Total votes: 2,438

Proposition 4

YES 44.18%

NO 55.82%

Total votes: 2,440

Proposition 5

YES 46.27%

NO 53.73%

Total votes: 2,427

Proposition 6

YES 62.87%

NO 37.13%

Total votes: 2,416

Proposition 7

YES 72.76%

NO 27.24%

Total votes: 2,423

Proposition 8

YES 38.54%

NO 61.46%

Total votes: 2,413

Proposition 9

YES 65.33%

NO 34.67%

Total votes: 2,420

Proposition 10

YES 47.86%

NO 52.14%

Total votes: 2,428

For more results, visit the state's voter portal.