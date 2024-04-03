Tulsa boxer to make pro debut

A Tulsan with big dreams is leveling up this weekend. KWGS' Elizabeth Caldwell reports on Terrance Reed’s first professional boxing fight coming up Saturday. Listen above for an audio report.

TRANSCRIPT:

[sound of Reed punching a heavy bag]

When Terrance Reed was a wild kid, his dad took him to a boxing gym hoping to promote humility. But Reed excelled. Now, at 28 years old, as he punches a heavy bag, he says boxing is the only thing he really knows.

TERRANCE REED: I kind of simulate like it’s a person. This is the head up here, this is the body. This the body, this is the head.

Reed will face Texas fighter Ashton Royal in his first pro fight. He’s hoping for a victory in honor of his older brother who died in a car accident.

REED: It broke me down. I knew death was real, but I just didn’t think, I never thought I'd see the day when I'd lose my brother. He was only 32.

[sound of Reed punching a speed bag]

Reed’s manager is Aaron Sloan, owner of the Engine Room gym in downtown Tulsa.

AARON SLOAN: I do that for very few fighters who turn pro. They have to really be good, they have to have an extensive amateur background with at least more than 50 fights before I really want to start getting involved with their career.

Doors open at the Engine Room at 5 p.m., with the bell at 6. For KWGS News, I’m Elizabeth Caldwell.