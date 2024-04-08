Tulsans make solar eclipse educational

Tulsa was outside the path of totality in Monday's solar eclipse, but that didn't stop residents from pulling out their special glasses and watching the moon almost entirely cover up the sun.

Experts say Tulsa experienced up to 95% coverage during the eclipse, which cast a hazy gray all over the city. It was only four hours from the path of totality, which hit the southeastern corner of Oklahoma.

Even if Tulsa won't get a total eclipse for 21 years, it still gave Tulsans the opportunity to venture outside and take in the event. For some, it was an opportunity to hold events to emphasize the natural phenomenon.

Max Bryan / KWGS News A solar eclipse is seen Monday, April 8, 2024, in Tulsa, Okla.

Council Oak at the Brut

Tulsa may not have seen a total solar eclipse, but it was still exciting — just ask Council Oak Elementary third grader Maddie Kurtz.

"It started to shrink lots more," she said. "It’s like it formed a hole, and then it got smaller and smaller and smaller."

Kurtz was one of about 80 Council Oak third graders who watched the eclipse from the roof of the Brut Hotel just south of Downtown. The field trip coincided with what they've been learning in class, said Council Oak teacher Betty Foshee.

"It's been kind of an inquiry all year for our children, learning about why and how and the models of it. It just makes them excited," Foshee said.

Max Bryan / KWGS News Students lie on the rooftop patio at the Brut Hotel near downtown Tulsa and observe a solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.

When they weren’t looking at the eclipse through their glasses, the students could see it reflected off disco balls.

The event was created by Rob Stuart, a Council Oak parent and member of the hotel’s creative team.

"Third grade and beyond, you just gotta take advantage of every event and celebration and gathering you can possibly, you know, get involved in," Stuart said.

Tulsans hit the streets and the parks

Tulsans gathered all over the city to watch the eclipse Monday. The Guthrie Green hosted a public viewing party, with locals packing the space to see the celestial event.

Ben Abrams / KWGS News Tulsans gather at the Guthrie Green to watch the solar eclipse.

Jonathan Fussell, vice president of the Astronomy Club of Tulsa, came prepared with three telescopes fitted with solar filters.

"I’ve been preparing for this for probably the last three months," he said.

Fussell said he was delighted to see so many people take interest in the eclipse.

1 of 1 — 20240408_133155.jpg Tulsans gather to watch the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Ben Abrams / KWGS News

"Experiencing something like this just kind of brings out the interest in everybody. It’s really cool to see this.”

Even with some clouds, views of the eclipse in Tulsa were still clear.