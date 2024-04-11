Tulsa opposes USPS center move

The city of Tulsa is officially opposed to its postal center moving functions to central Oklahoma.

USPS plans to move mail processing at the center at 21st Street and 89th East Avenue to Oklahoma City.

Officials claim the move won’t significantly change delivery, and that career workers' jobs won't be impacted. But some are having a hard time believing this.

The resolution that passed council unanimously on Wednesday says the move could affect jobs and delivery times for important goods.

USPS delivery worker Julie McCullough agrees — especially when it comes to rural Oklahoma.

"When it can be a two to three hour drive for us to deliver overnight mail to, to get it out delivered that day by that mailman — in Oklahoma City, it’s going to be twice as long at some points," she said.

Councilor Laura Bellis urged concerned citizens to reach out to Oklahoma’s federal delegation because they have more power to stop the move.

Councilor Grant Miller said he nevertheless brought the resolution because it’s important for the city to have a clear stance.

"From delays in medicines to delays in important checks to our elderly and handicapped population not being about to get around as well to pay bills, and other people not even having access to the internet to pay bills online, it’s really important that we as a city and as a city council speak on behalf of our residents and say, 'This is something we don’t want,'" he said.

Outside of city hall, Rep. Kevin Hern, Sen. Markwayne Mullin and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. currently oppose the move. Hern accuses USPS of not being transparent when presenting information about the proposed move.

Hoskin said the move "poses a severe risk" to rural members of the Cherokee Nation.