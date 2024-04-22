Tulsa County joins opposition to USPS move

Tulsa County has joined local resistance to the city's USPS processing center moving operations.

USPS plans to move mail processing functions at its center at 21st Street and 89th East Avenue to Oklahoma City. Officials claim the move won’t significantly change delivery, and that career workers' jobs won't be impacted — claims public officials have expressed cynicism toward.

County commissioners on Monday morning unanimously passed a resolution urging USPS to extend a public comment period on the move. Public comment officially closed about a month ago.

District 2 commissioner Karen Keith said the move will impact delivery times, and even believes the move could affect how Tulsa attracts businesses.

"Everywhere they have done this across the country, it has had very negative impacts," Keith claimed. "So please get in touch with our federal delegation and let them know how you feel about this."

Keith urged anyone concerned to reach out to the federal delegation, which would have the most power to stop the move.

At the federal level, Rep. Kevin Hern and Sen. Markwayne Mullin have opposed the move. Hern has accused USPS of not being transparent with the information they've used to make the decision.

Public Radio Tulsa has reached out for comment from Congressman Josh Brecheen, who represents rural eastern Oklahoma. Officials have said they're specifically concerned about remote mail recipients.

Tulsa City Council also passed a resolution urging USPS to not move the processing center functions. After its passage, Councilor Grant Miller expressed concern that rural mail recipients would be negatively impacted.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has also opposed the move, arguing it "poses a severe risk" to rural members of his tribe.