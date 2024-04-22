© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Turner Turnpike drive between Oklahoma City, Tulsa to go cashless May 1

Oklahoma Public Media Exchange (OPMX) | By Robby Korth
Published April 22, 2024 at 9:06 PM CDT
File photo

There will be no more stopping to dig that $5 bill out of your wallet during your drive between Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Travelers will soon be unable to pay cash at a toll booth on the Turner Turnpike.

Instead, drivers will breeze right through and have a picture of their license plate taken to be billed later in the mail. State officials say the move will make traveling on turnpikes safer and help traffic flow more quickly.

The move is thanks to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s new PlatePay system, which replaces toll booths.

Drivers with PikePass — the OTA’s existing cashless system — can continue as usual while prices stay the same.

But for drivers switching from cash to a bill in the mail, it will cost $8.75 each way instead of $5 for a two-axle vehicle.

OTA says it plans to have all the state’s turnpikes converted to PlatePay by the end of 2024.
Local & Regional TransportationOklahoma Turnpike AuthorityAutomobiles
Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined StateImpact Oklahoma in October 2019, focusing on education reporting.
See stories by Robby Korth