City Councilor Grant Miller arrested on domestic violence accusation

Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller was arrested Thursday night.

According to records, the councilman was booked into the Tulsa County jail on suspicion of domestic assault and battery first offense, which is a misdemeanor in Oklahoma. He was held without bond following his arrest and is scheduled to appear in court Friday in connection with the arrest.

Miller has been involved in multiple legal battles involving the city and his office. He was first investigated in 2022 for allegedly videotaping poll workers on Election Day.

Miller was the subject of a lawsuit against three other councilors he accused of texting about him during a meeting in 2023. He also supported his boss Ronald Durbin when he sued Mayor G.T. Bynum for holding private discussions with councilors he claimed violated state open meeting laws.

The Oklahoma Bar Association has also ruled Miller failed to pass character and fitness requirements to practice law.

Miller recently passed a resolution for the city to oppose USPS moving processing functions at Tulsa’s mail center to Oklahoma City, and is working to rehabilitate a recreational trail in his district.