Councilor Miller charged with misdemeanor domestic assault

Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller has been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and battery.

The councilor was charged Monday in Tulsa Municipal Court after police arrested him the evening of April 25.

Domestic assault and battery is a misdemeanor in Oklahoma when it is a first offense.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Miller's wife told Tulsa police she tried to hug Miller to calm him down, but he pushed her away and went into his bedroom to lie down. When she followed him into the bedroom, he allegedly kicked her with both feet, causing her to fall down and hit the dresser. She said Miller also grabbed and pushed her during the confrontation.

Tulsa police officer Stephen Tidwell saw bruises on Miller's wife's arms and left hand when he took the report, the affidavit states. Tidwell reported her mother initiated the report.

Public Radio Tulsa has reached out to Miller about the charge.

Miller has been involved in multiple legal battles involving the city and his office. He was first investigated in 2022 for filming poll workers on Election Day.

Miller was the subject of a 2023 lawsuit against three other councilors he accused of texting about him during a committee meeting. His boss, attorney Ronald Durbin, represented the plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Miller and Durbin later sued Mayor G.T. Bynum for holding private discussions with councilors about a sales tax and bond package. They claimed the discussions violated state open meeting laws.

The Oklahoma Bar Association has also determined Miller failed to pass character and fitness requirements to practice law. The Bar Association has also suspended Durbin's license after multiple public incidents.

Miller recently passed a resolution for the city to oppose USPS moving processing functions at Tulsa’s mail center to Oklahoma City, and is working to rehabilitate a recreational trail near Promenade Mall.

When asked Friday if Miller would face discipline in his public capacity, Council Chairwoman Jeannie Cue said the situation is "an ongoing legal matter" and declined to comment further. None of the council agendas for Wednesday's regular and committee meetings had items related to Miller's arrest or charges.