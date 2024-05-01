Oklahoma wants to ‘lock the clock’ to DST, here’s what it means

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law Monday a bill that would lock Oklahoma to permanent Daylight Saving Time (DST), but only if the federal government allows it.

Senate Bill 1200, authored by Sen. Blake Stephens, mandates that the state adopt year-round DST, doing away with the twice-annual time change, if federal legislation like the Sunshine Protection Act is passed in Congress.

According to a news release published after Stitt’s signing, Stephens said he has “long advocated for locking our clock” to DST.

Polls, like one from YouGov in 2023, have consistently shown many Americans are sick of the time change, favoring some form of locking the clock, whether it be permanent DST or Standard Time.

DST or Standard?

While SB 1200 was supported by a healthy majority of both the state House and Senate, there were some voices of dissent.

Rep. Kevin West unsuccessfully tried amending the bill to lock clocks to Standard Time.

“That gets us closer to true solar time,” West said of his proposed amendment.

West was critical of the bill’s dependence on Congress for approval, which so far has not passed any DST legislation.

West also pointed out that some states and U.S. territories have adopted permanent Standard Time rather than DST.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine is one organization that has advocated for permanent Standard Time.

Second time’s the charm?

The country tried permanent DST once before - it didn’t go over so well.

“In 1974, the feds put the entire United States on Daylight Saving Time year-round,” said West. “For the most part, everybody loved it until we got to winter.”

Congress reversed its decision that same year, putting the country back on a time-shifting schedule.

West said even if Congress and subsequently Oklahoma pass DST laws, he “definitely” thinks they would be repealed shortly after, much like in the 1970s.