Tulsa Police Chief Franklin to retire

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin is retiring from the force.

Mayor G.T. Bynum confirmed Franklin’s retirement Wednesday afternoon. Franklin served at the police department for 27 years. He was was appointed chief in January 2020.

As police chief, Franklin oversaw the development of the city’s Real Time Information Center and secured money for new facilities like a police headquarters and helicopter base. He also drew criticism after Tulsa police officers heckled an elderly woman who was having a bipolar episode, and for saying stricter gun laws would lower violent crime in the city.

In a statement, Bynum said he is “profoundly grateful” for Franklin’s service in the role. The mayor said Franklin led the department through some of the city’s most challenging times, and that he leaves the department in a better place.

This is a developing story.