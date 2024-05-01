© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Tulsa Police Chief Franklin to retire

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published May 1, 2024 at 3:33 PM CDT
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin speaks to the media Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Hyatt Hotel in downtown.
Max Bryan
/
KWGS News
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin speaks to the media Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Hyatt Hotel in downtown.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin is retiring from the force.

Mayor G.T. Bynum confirmed Franklin’s retirement Wednesday afternoon. Franklin served at the police department for 27 years. He was was appointed chief in January 2020.

As police chief, Franklin oversaw the development of the city’s Real Time Information Center and secured money for new facilities like a police headquarters and helicopter base. He also drew criticism after Tulsa police officers heckled an elderly woman who was having a bipolar episode, and for saying stricter gun laws would lower violent crime in the city.

In a statement, Bynum said he is “profoundly grateful” for Franklin’s service in the role. The mayor said Franklin led the department through some of the city’s most challenging times, and that he leaves the department in a better place.

This is a developing story.
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
