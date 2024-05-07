Gov. Stitt tours Barnsdall, National Weather Service says tornado probably an EF-4

Gov. Kevin Stitt toured the town of Barnsdall Tuesday after a tornado ripped through the town, killing at least one, leaving one missing and destroying dozens of homes.

"Probably 60, 70 homes that were totally destroyed," Stitt told reporters, "and I think the count's up to probably 350 or so state-wide now."

Ben Abrams / KWGS News Gov. Stitt speaks to reporters in Barnsdall, Oklahoma following a damaging tornado.

A state of emergency was issued for 12 Oklahoma counties following 19 tornadoes that touched down in the state.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa said preliminary data appears to show the tornado was a low-end EF-4, which can mean gusts between 166-200mph.