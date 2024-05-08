Barnsdall schools face early end to spring semester

Barnsdall students and administrators aren't sure when they'll return to finish out the school year, if at all.

Barnsdall Superintendent Dr. Sayra Bryant told reporters Wednesday that while school buildings are in good condition, power is still out and students may not be in the right mindset to return to class.

"Once power is restored, we’ll be able to use the school. It’s a central part of our community, so we will open that for counseling for students that were traumatized by this," she said.

Bryant spoke to the media at a press conference, joined by Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley and State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who visited the town to survey the damage.

Ben Abrams / KWGS News Barnsdall Superintendent Dr. Sayra Bryant (closest) is joined by Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters (middle) and Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley to survey damage in the town.

Bryant said some fifth graders were slated to take an important state science test, but those children will be assessed by counselors to see if they’re ready to do any scholastics.

“We have a crisis plan where we have all of those counselors come in."

Bryant said the district’s high school seniors are in Florida for their senior trip. Some will not be returning to intact homes.

Barnsdall Public Schools' posted to their Facebook page that administrators would assess the situation on Sunday before making a decision about whether or not to finish out the school year.

The final day of classes in Barnsdall was slated to be May 16.

A powerful tornado ripped through the town Monday night, killing at least one and leaving dozens of homes destroyed.