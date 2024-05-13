City to revisit fines for people who block sidewalks

An ordinance update that would allow the city to fine people who obstruct sidewalks or other public paths is scheduled to be voted on Wednesday by Tulsa's City Council.

The newest version of the proposal would see offenders owing up to $100 excluding fees for blocking without a permit "any street, alley, crosswalk, sidewalk, or trail" in the public sphere used by pedestrians, bicycles or vehicles.

Previous versions of the amendment included jail time and higher penalties, but those have been edited out since Mayor G.T. Bynum first introduced the measure in 2022. Bynum said he was acting at the request of Police Chief Wendell Franklin so that officers could have more options when dealing with public camping.

The amendment was scheduled for a council vote last week, but action was postponed so that language could be updated.

Editor's note: A broadcast version of this story incorrectly stated that the ordinance amendment in question had passed. We regret the error.