Okla. teen birth rate declines, according to nonprofit, CDC

The teen birth rate in Oklahoma has dropped. April data from the CDC analyzed by Heathy Teens OK! says Oklahoma is now fifth in the nation for child pregnancy. Previously the state was fourth.

Heather Duvall, executive director of nonprofit Amplify Youth Health Collective, says the rate of pregnancies statewide has dropped by half in the past decade. Tulsa has seen a decrease, too.

“I can share specifically for Tulsa County since 2009 we’ve had a 67% decline,” said Duvall.

Duvall welcomes the news but says there’s still a lot to be done in Oklahoma, especially around social learning and sexually transmitted infections.

“We also have to look at reducing our STI rates, which are at an all-time high, and ensuring that young people have information about healthy relationships,” said Duvall.

The month of May is recognized as Sex Ed for All month by advocates.