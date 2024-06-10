Oklahoma sheriff suspended after embezzlement, bribery charges

The suspension last week follows a May 20 decision against Morris by the Pittsburg County Board of Commissioners. The commissioners filed an application for Morris's removal after his first felony charge was filed and after meeting in executive session with the district attorney.

According to an affidavit first obtained by NonDoc, Morris illegally sold his personal Polaris utility vehicle to the sheriff’s office for $29,000, through Vicars Powersports, and received a Can-Am as part of the process.

Morris has also been accused of negotiating free repairs for his Polaris UTV in exchange for letting Advantage Truck and Auto upcharge repairs for two Pittsburg County sheriff's office vehicles. He denies any wrongdoing.

Morris has been the Pittsburg County sheriff since 2016 and is running for reelection in the Republican primary on June 18.

He is suspended until his removal trial, which is scheduled to begin July 22 in Pittsburg County Courthouse.

