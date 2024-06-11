Train hits car in Gage

A train collided with a vehicle in Gage, a town about 150 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, on Sunday night.

While no injuries were reported, Oklahoma Highway 46 was closed for about two hours as highway patrol and first responders managed the incident.

Lisa Bozarth’s car stalled on the tracks. She managed to jump to safety before the train struck and totaled her vehicle.

“I am very thankful to be here. I thank God for covering me with his protection,” Bozarth wrote on Facebook.

Bozarth shared a photo of her car in the post. She expressed gratitude to the EMTs, first responders, and Highway Patrol officers who assisted her.

Sarah Stewart with the state Department of Public Safety said in rural areas, train tracks don't always have rail crossing gates. DPS continues to warn drivers to stay aware and to not hesitate to abandon their vehicles if necessary.