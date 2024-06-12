Official: Tulsa airport wait times returning to normal

Recent long wait times at Tulsa International Airport’s security lines have subsided, according to officials.

On Monday, three of five Transportation Security Administration scanning machines at the airport shut down, leaving travelers stuck in longer lines to get to their flights.

TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha says that led to more “manual” security checks.

Mancha says wait times went up to 100 minutes at the longest, while Tulsa airport officials have said some wait times went beyond two hours.

More scanning machines have now been fixed and Mancha says wait times are shorter.

“I am happy to report that, as of this afternoon, our average wait time is about 20 minutes, five minutes for those who have TSA pre-check,” said Mancha.

Mancha says another scanner could be fixed Wednesday evening.

Travelers are still advised to show up early for their flights. TSA recommends getting to the airport two hours before your flight departs.

