June 18 primary election: What's on the ballot for the Tulsa area

Early voting for the June 18 primary began Thursday. Tulsa has a busy election cycle.

Incumbent U.S. Representative Kevin Hern of Tulsa is running for reelection against Paul Royse in the Republican primary. The winner will face the victor of the Democratic primary, either Evelyn L. Rogers or Dennis Baker, in November.

Republicans will vote to nominate a candidate for the state’s Corporation Commission, a regulatory entity that monitors fuel, utility, and transportation industries. Former state Senate President Pro Tempore J. Brian Bingman, who is endorsed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, is running against communications executive Russell Ray and union organizer Justin Hornback.

The winner of the Corporation Commission Republican primary will compete against Democrat Harold Spradling and Libertarian Chad Wiliams in November.

Tulsa’s Regina Goodwin, a current Democratic member of the state House for District 73, is switching it up this election and running for Senate in District 11. She will compete against former Tulsa City Councilor Joe Wiliams for the party’s nomination.

Running to succeed Goodwin’s spot representing the Greenwood area in the state House are two Democrats. Darrell Knox and Ron Stewart are both longtime members of the district’s community. Knox is the owner of a local restaurant while Stewart serves as a firefighter. The two candidates have both noted their similar policy stances and deep roots in the area.

As Commissioner Karen Keith, a Democrat, continues her campaign for Tulsa’s mayor, her seat as District 2’s county commissioner has been left open to six candidates. Three Democrats—Maria Barnes, Sarah Gray, and Jim Rea—will participate in Tuesday’s primary election. City Councilor Jeannie Cue, state Rep. Lonnie Sims, and businesswoman Melissa Myers will compete for the Republican nomination.

The Republican and Democratic nominees for District 2’s county commissioner will compete against Josh Turley, an Independent, in November.

Each of June 18 primary elections in Tulsa are listed below:

State Officers

Corporation Commissioner: Republican

J. Brian Bingman

Russell Ray

Justin Hornback

Congressional Officers

US Representative – District 01: Democrat

Evelyn L. Rogers

Dennis Baker

US Representative – District 01: Republican

Kevin Hern (incumbent)

Paul Royse

Legislative, District, and County Officers

State Senator – District 11 (Downtown, North Tulsa): Democrat

Joe Williams

Regina Goodwin

State Senator – District 25 (Bixby, Southeast Tulsa): Republican

Jeff Boatman

Brian Guthrie

State Senator – District 33 (Broken Arrow): Republican

Bill Bickerstaff

Shelley Gwartney

Tim Brooks

Christie Gillespie

State Senator – District 37 (Sand Springs, North Jenks): Republican

Aaron Reinhardt

Cody Rogers (incumbent)

State Representative – District 23 (Catoosa): Republican

Connor Whitham

Derrick R. Hildebrant

State Representative – District 67 (South Tulsa): Republican

Bowden McElroy

Ryan Meters

Kane Smith

Rob Hall

State Representative – District 68 (West Tulsa): Republican

Jonathan Grable

Mike Lay

State Representative – District 72 (Downtown, North Tulsa): Democrat

Adam Martin

Michelle McCane

State Representative – District 73 (Downtown, North Tulsa): Democrat

Darrell Knox

Ron Stewart

State Representative – District 79 (Southeast Tulsa): Republican

Jenifer Stevens

Paul Hassink

State Representative – District 98 (Broken Arrow): Republican

Dean Davis (incumbent)

Gave Woolley

J. David Taylor

County Commissioner – District 02: Democrat

Martia Veliz Barnes

Sarah Alizabeth Gray

Jim Rea

County Commissioner – District 02: Republican

Jeannie Cue

Melissa Meyers

Lonnie Sims

City of Collinsville Proposition

Voting to extend the city of Collinsville’s 1.75% excise tax.

Check your registration at the state voting board website.