June 18 primary election: What's on the ballot for the Tulsa area
Early voting for the June 18 primary began Thursday. Tulsa has a busy election cycle.
Incumbent U.S. Representative Kevin Hern of Tulsa is running for reelection against Paul Royse in the Republican primary. The winner will face the victor of the Democratic primary, either Evelyn L. Rogers or Dennis Baker, in November.
Republicans will vote to nominate a candidate for the state’s Corporation Commission, a regulatory entity that monitors fuel, utility, and transportation industries. Former state Senate President Pro Tempore J. Brian Bingman, who is endorsed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, is running against communications executive Russell Ray and union organizer Justin Hornback.
The winner of the Corporation Commission Republican primary will compete against Democrat Harold Spradling and Libertarian Chad Wiliams in November.
Tulsa’s Regina Goodwin, a current Democratic member of the state House for District 73, is switching it up this election and running for Senate in District 11. She will compete against former Tulsa City Councilor Joe Wiliams for the party’s nomination.
Running to succeed Goodwin’s spot representing the Greenwood area in the state House are two Democrats. Darrell Knox and Ron Stewart are both longtime members of the district’s community. Knox is the owner of a local restaurant while Stewart serves as a firefighter. The two candidates have both noted their similar policy stances and deep roots in the area.
As Commissioner Karen Keith, a Democrat, continues her campaign for Tulsa’s mayor, her seat as District 2’s county commissioner has been left open to six candidates. Three Democrats—Maria Barnes, Sarah Gray, and Jim Rea—will participate in Tuesday’s primary election. City Councilor Jeannie Cue, state Rep. Lonnie Sims, and businesswoman Melissa Myers will compete for the Republican nomination.
The Republican and Democratic nominees for District 2’s county commissioner will compete against Josh Turley, an Independent, in November.
Each of June 18 primary elections in Tulsa are listed below:
State Officers
Corporation Commissioner: Republican
J. Brian Bingman
Russell Ray
Justin Hornback
Congressional Officers
US Representative – District 01: Democrat
Evelyn L. Rogers
Dennis Baker
US Representative – District 01: Republican
Kevin Hern (incumbent)
Paul Royse
Legislative, District, and County Officers
State Senator – District 11 (Downtown, North Tulsa): Democrat
Joe Williams
Regina Goodwin
State Senator – District 25 (Bixby, Southeast Tulsa): Republican
Jeff Boatman
Brian Guthrie
State Senator – District 33 (Broken Arrow): Republican
Bill Bickerstaff
Shelley Gwartney
Tim Brooks
Christie Gillespie
State Senator – District 37 (Sand Springs, North Jenks): Republican
Aaron Reinhardt
Cody Rogers (incumbent)
State Representative – District 23 (Catoosa): Republican
Connor Whitham
Derrick R. Hildebrant
State Representative – District 67 (South Tulsa): Republican
Bowden McElroy
Ryan Meters
Kane Smith
Rob Hall
State Representative – District 68 (West Tulsa): Republican
Jonathan Grable
Mike Lay
State Representative – District 72 (Downtown, North Tulsa): Democrat
Adam Martin
Michelle McCane
State Representative – District 73 (Downtown, North Tulsa): Democrat
Darrell Knox
Ron Stewart
State Representative – District 79 (Southeast Tulsa): Republican
Jenifer Stevens
Paul Hassink
State Representative – District 98 (Broken Arrow): Republican
Dean Davis (incumbent)
Gave Woolley
J. David Taylor
County Commissioner – District 02: Democrat
Martia Veliz Barnes
Sarah Alizabeth Gray
Jim Rea
County Commissioner – District 02: Republican
Jeannie Cue
Melissa Meyers
Lonnie Sims
City of Collinsville Proposition
Voting to extend the city of Collinsville’s 1.75% excise tax.
Check your registration at the state voting board website.