Switchyard magazine wins James Beard Award

Switchyard, a Tulsa literary magazine, won a top culinary last week.

The James Beard Foundation is known for its prestigious national awards often called “the Oscars of food.” The organization recognizes chefs, authors, and journalists annually.

Switchyard, in its first year of publication, won with its second edition: a special issue about food, featuring poetry, essays, and interviews with chefs and writers. This issue was designed to go beyond written word, incorporating art, photography, videos, and podcasts for Switchyard’s website.

Editor Ted Genoways said he wanted to push boundaries.

“We wanted to do a food issue and do something that was a little different. Not focused on recipes, or that kind of thing, but rather, something that approached food as a kind of cultural lens.”

Genoways said the award is an honor that inspires them for future editions, which will explore different themes while consistently including food coverage.

We must note, Switchyard is attached to the University of Tulsa. TU holds the broadcast license for KWGS.