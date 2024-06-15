© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Switchyard magazine wins James Beard Award

Public Radio Tulsa | By Jolie Abdo
Published June 15, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT
Left to right, Jeff Martin of Magic City Books, chef Tom Colicchio, writer Jori Lewis, chef Sean Sherman, and writer Siddhartha Deb speak at B'nai Emunah synagogue on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 as part of the Switchyard Food Fest.
Elizabeth Caldwell
/
KWGS News
Left to right, Jeff Martin of Magic City Books, chef Tom Colicchio, writer Jori Lewis, chef Sean Sherman, and writer Siddhartha Deb speak at B'nai Emunah synagogue on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 as part of the Switchyard Food Fest.

Switchyard, a Tulsa literary magazine, won a top culinary last week.

The James Beard Foundation is known for its prestigious national awards often called “the Oscars of food.” The organization recognizes chefs, authors, and journalists annually.

Switchyard, in its first year of publication, won with its second edition: a special issue about food, featuring poetry, essays, and interviews with chefs and writers. This issue was designed to go beyond written word, incorporating art, photography, videos, and podcasts for Switchyard’s website.

Editor Ted Genoways said he wanted to push boundaries.

“We wanted to do a food issue and do something that was a little different. Not focused on recipes, or that kind of thing, but rather, something that approached food as a kind of cultural lens.”

Genoways said the award is an honor that inspires them for future editions, which will explore different themes while consistently including food coverage.

We must note, Switchyard is attached to the University of Tulsa. TU holds the broadcast license for KWGS.
Local & Regional
Jolie Abdo
Jolie is an undergraduate student at American University in Washington, D.C., studying peace and conflict resolution in international affairs. She is deeply passionate about the role of local media in fostering community engagement and is excited to contribute to and learn from Public Radio Tulsa. She's part of the George Kaiser Community Foundation’s Summer Impact Internship program.
See stories by Jolie Abdo