Cherokee Nation voters reject constitutional convention

According to the Cherokee Nation Election Commission, the unofficial count stands at 1,769 objections and 777 yes votes between all 51 precincts, including early and absentee voters.

If the referendum had passed, a special council would haveve been assembled later this year to review the Cherokee Constitution and potentially amend and redraft the document. Tribal nation leaders are required to ask citizens to consider re-drafting every 20 years.

Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., several other Cherokee leaders and former constitution reframers had publicly expressed their plans to vote ‘no,’ on the question leading up to the election.

The Cherokee Nation Constitution, ratified in 1839, was last amended in 2003.

Copyright 2024 KOSU