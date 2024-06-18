Saint Francis president: Bynum hire brings hospital up to par

Saint Francis says it’s coming up to par with other hospitals across the country by creating a position for outgoing Mayor G.T. Bynum.

Bynum will join Saint Francis as Vice President of community and government affairs after he leaves the office of mayor in December. At a news conference Monday, Saint Francis president Dr. Cliff Robertson said most large health systems in the United States have positions similar to Bynum’s.

Robertson said he first considered Bynum after watching him lead the city after the mass shooting at Saint Francis' Natalie Building in 2022.

"I was hopeful that someday, we might be able to convince him that this would be a great place for him to come use his skills and abilities and help us build an approach to the community and to political advocacy that will make Saint Francis and really all 11,000 members of Team Pink proud," Robertson said.

Bynum said he will work with government agencies to make sure the hospital is responding to communities. He said he'll also make sure services are based on evidence.

Bynum thinks serving as mayor gave him experience that will translate to his new role.

"There is no position in Tulsa where you have a greater awareness of the community and the region’s needs than being the mayor. And so I think I can bring that network and that understanding to help with the leadership team here at Saint Francis," Bynum said.

Bynum is stepping down as mayor after deciding to not run for a third four-year term. He spent 16 years in Tulsa city government as mayor and as a councilman.

According to ProPublica, the nonprofit Saint Francis Health System compensated its executives almost $5 million in 2022. The annual salary for Tulsa's mayor was recently increased to $190,000.