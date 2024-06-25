Philbrook announces departure of CEO, president

The Philbrook Museum has announced that its leader will be leaving for his next chapter.

In a press release, the museum said Scott Stulen has taken a job at the Seattle Art Museum as the Illsley Ball Nordstrom Director and CEO.

Stulen worked at Philbrook for eight years.

J.W. Craft, chairman of Philbrook’s board, wrote in the press release that Stulen’s direction was appreciated.

“We are grateful to Scott for his exceptional leadership of Philbrook and important contributions to Tulsa. Scott joined Philbrook in 2016, playing a vital role in developing key initiatives that furthered the museum’s mission of welcoming all, expanding a portfolio of dynamic programming, anchoring it through the challenges of the pandemic, and securing funding toward a forthcoming building program,” said Craft.

A search for a new CEO will begin later this summer, according to Craft.