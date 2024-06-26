Cherokee Nation breaks ground on new park in honor of late chief Wilma Mankiller

The tribal nation broke ground on Mankiller Park on June 21.

Named after late chief Wilma Mankiller the park is a result of the Principal Chief Wilma P. Mankiller Capitol Park Act.

The $10 million project is set on a fifteen-acre plot located across from the tribal complex in Tahlequah.

Chief Chuck Hoskin says the park is part of the Cherokee Nation’s Park, Wildlands, Fishing & Hunting Reserve Act, aimed at reviving and utilizing Cherokee owned land for cultural use. Additionally, he believes the design and purpose of the park will be worthy of its namesake.

“It is the capital, it is Chief Mankiller,” Hoskin said. “So we think this will be really the gem of our parks system, which is developing,”

The park is set to be completed in the fall of 2025.

