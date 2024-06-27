Tulsa outpacing state for summer COVID infections

Tulsa County is ahead of Oklahoma when it comes to recent COVID-19 infections.

According to a dashboard maintained by the University of Oklahoma and other entities, Tulsa had a "medium concentration" of COVID present in wastewater between June 16 and June 22. Medium concentration is defined as 100 to 199 cases per 100,000 people.

Wastewater sampled during the same period represents about 35% of Oklahoma’s population. No other area had as many infections as Tulsa.

According to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, hospitalizations have remained relatively low in June.

According to OSDH spokeswoman Erica Rankin, the department suggests focusing on prevention, including good hygiene and staying home when sick.

“Vaccination is also an option and can help to prevent severe disease, hospitalization or even death of several respiratory illnesses. It can also reduce the length of time you are feeling ill. We encourage individuals to speak with their health care provider about which vaccines are recommended and any other questions regarding vaccination,” Rankin wrote in an email.