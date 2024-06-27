© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Listen for live coverage of the Presidential Debate, beginning TONIGHT at 8:00pm on KWGS 89.5 FM!

Tulsa outpacing state for summer COVID infections

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published June 27, 2024 at 11:26 AM CDT
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (blue) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (red), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland.
NIAID
/
Wikimedia Commons
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (blue) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (red), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland.

Tulsa County is ahead of Oklahoma when it comes to recent COVID-19 infections.

According to a dashboard maintained by the University of Oklahoma and other entities, Tulsa had a "medium concentration" of COVID present in wastewater between June 16 and June 22. Medium concentration is defined as 100 to 199 cases per 100,000 people.

Wastewater sampled during the same period represents about 35% of Oklahoma’s population. No other area had as many infections as Tulsa.

According to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, hospitalizations have remained relatively low in June.

According to OSDH spokeswoman Erica Rankin, the department suggests focusing on prevention, including good hygiene and staying home when sick.

“Vaccination is also an option and can help to prevent severe disease, hospitalization or even death of several respiratory illnesses. It can also reduce the length of time you are feeling ill. We encourage individuals to speak with their health care provider about which vaccines are recommended and any other questions regarding vaccination,” Rankin wrote in an email.
Local & Regional
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell