Oklahoma politicians react to former Senator Jim Inhofe's death

Former Sen. Jim Inhofe, 89, died Tuesday morning.

The Oklahoma Republican made a lasting impact on state and national politics. Funeral arrangements are pending. But political figures expressed their support for Inhofe’s family in the wake of his death.

Here are some of their reactions.

Sen. James Lankford

Oklahoma's now-senior senator served alongside Inhofe. He offered the following statement.

“Cindy and I are deeply saddened about the loss of Oklahoma’s favorite son, Senator Jim Inhofe. We grieve along with our state and nation the loss of a true patriot for our American values and way of life. Jim was an institution in the Senate. He kept his relationship with Jesus, his family, and all Oklahomans as his priority. His passion for our military, aviation, energy, infrastructure, Africa, and our personal freedom was vital for our state and our nation. He was a true legend and a force to be reckoned with.

“Cindy and I pray along with his wife, Kay, their children, grandchildren, friends, and fellow Oklahomans for peace and comfort as they walk through this difficult season.”

Sen. Markwayne Mullin

When Inhofe retired in 2023, Mullin was elected to fill his seat in the Senate.

It's fitting that Senator Jim Inhofe's middle name was Mountain -- because that's exactly what he was, not just for our state, but for the nation. Senator Inhofe's tenacity and enduring love for Oklahoma made him a titan in the Senate. He was a tireless advocate, and a wonderful… — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) July 9, 2024

Rep. Kevin Hern, District 1

Tammy and I are keeping Kay and the rest of the Inhofe family in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/bPHN7yNE5K — Congressman Kevin Hern (@repkevinhern) July 9, 2024

Rep. Josh Brecheen, District 2

I am very sad to hear of the passing of former Oklahoma United States Senator Jim Inhofe.



Jim and his family devoted nearly sixty years of public service for the people of Oklahoma.



May the peace that only the Lord can provide be with the Inhofe family during this difficult… — Congressman Josh Brecheen (@RepBrecheen) July 9, 2024

Rep. Frank Lucas, District 3

Lucas was first elected to Congress in 1994, the same year Inhofe left the House of Representatives to serve in the Senate. The two represented Oklahoma together, albeit in separate chambers, for nearly 30 years.

My statement on the passing of Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe: pic.twitter.com/TtZL9bIiXg — Frank Lucas (@RepFrankLucas) July 9, 2024

Rep. Tom Cole, District 4

Rep. Stephanie Bice, District 5

My statement below on the passing of one of Oklahoma's titans, Senator Inhofe. pic.twitter.com/CP4leZom4O — Rep. Stephanie Bice (@RepBice) July 9, 2024

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Senator James Mountain Inhofe. My statement: pic.twitter.com/7LetU8vaiG — Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell (@LtGovPinnell) July 9, 2024

Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City

Treat released a statement:

"Senator Inhofe was a resolute Republican who served his state and nation for nearly six decades in various roles,” Pro Tem Treat said. “Unwavering in his beliefs and conservative values, he championed many causes during his career, including his support for the military, national defense and infrastructure. His dedication and influence in shaping policies in both Oklahoma and on a national level have left a lasting impact. My wife Maressa and I send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family and many friends."

Oklahoma Speaker of the House Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka

McCall released a statement:

"Sen. Jim Inhofe was someone who truly lived up to his middle name of Mountain. A giant in Oklahoma and American politics, his steadfast leadership helped shape the course of our state and nation for decades. His contributions to our nation's military and aviation infrastructure will benefit our country for generations to come, and his commitment to his conservative values was unwavering. There are few who have served in the U.S. Senate who were as well-respected and revered as Sen. Inhofe, and we truly will not see his like again. My condolences go out to his family during this extremely difficult time."

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt

Additionally, Senator Inhofe’s relentless focus on infrastructure brought many projects to OKC.



Perhaps the last such project was our Northwest Bus Rapid Transit. 250,000 riders have enjoyed this amenity since it opened, and Senator Inhofe is among those they can thank. (2/3) — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) July 9, 2024

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum

While his tenure as the longest-serving United States Senator in Oklahoma history reserves his rightful place in the record books, Jim Inhofe was also one of Tulsa’s most accomplished mayors.



He created the first city sales tax for capital improvements - the Third Penny - which… — G.T. Bynum (@gtbynum) July 9, 2024

