Feds, police search Tulsa's juvenile center in 'multiple' misconduct probes

Tulsa police are serving a search warrant on the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice as the center remains under intense scrutiny due to extensive allegations of abuse and neglect.

Police announced Friday that they served the warrant with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office, the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs and Homeland Security in connection to “multiple investigations into misconduct at the center.”

TPD Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the officers and agents were still searching the center after 2 p.m. Friday.

The search warrant comes after a full two months of intense scrutiny from the public after a detention officer was charged with sexually abusing a youth in the center. So far, two officers have been charged with sex crimes, a civil rights lawsuit over abuse and conditions at the center was filed by 30 youth, and the district juvenile judge has moved to forfeit his oversight of the center after a Juvenile Affairs investigation.

The center was placed on probation Tuesday. It was previously on probation in 2023, though it's unclear why the status was lifted. According to the lawsuit, concerns in 2023 included “youth being kept in their rooms/isolated, education concerns, and problems handling grievances and their resolutions."

This is a developing story.