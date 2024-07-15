‘Freak accident’ between 2 state corrections employees leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says two of its employees were involved in a shocking traffic accident near Oklahoma City. One man died in the early Sunday morning crash.

Cpl. Robert Sumner worked at the John Lilley Correctional Center in Boley. He was on his way in a state van to guard a prisoner at OU Medical when he collided with another John Lilley employee on Highway 62 around 5:22 a.m.

Spokeswoman Kay Thompson says the accident was tragic luck on a poorly lit rural road.

"This was a pure coincidence, freak accident,” said Thompson. “We still don’t know the cause, whether there was an animal involved or whatever happened, we just don’t know.”

Sumner was pronounced dead on scene. Cpl. Andrew Freppon, who was in his personal vehicle, is being treated for injuries.

Aside from working together, both men graduated from ODOC training in 2023.

ODOC Director Steven Harpe says in a statement the deaths are “hard to comprehend.”

Chaplains are available at John Lilley to help employees, according to ODOC.