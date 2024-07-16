Corporate chain offers reimbursement after towing incident disrupts Tulsa Farmers’ Market

A business that towed dozens of cars from its parking lot is reimbursing affected farmers' market shoppers.

Last Saturday, Tulsa Farmers' Market customers parked at MyEyeDr. in Kendall Whittier, mistakenly thinking it was closed as usual on Saturdays.

MyEyeDr. called for tow trucks to clear their lot for patients. 30 trucks were called, but the exact number of vehicles towed remains unclear.

In a statement, MyEyeDr. says they will offer reimbursement to those whose vehicles were towed, stating, “We recognize the hardship this may have caused, and we will be compensating those whose cars were towed. We ask that people contact us at patientrelations@myeyedr.com with their receipts.”

Tulsa Farmers' Market Executive Director Kris Rossun says that while the towing was legal since the lot is privately owned, an agreement was reached between Tulsa Farmers' Market and MyEyeDr. officials to address the issue.

“After they were able to digest what happened, the leadership realized it was not worth the cost to the community,” Rossun said.

Rossun added that the Farmers' Market has sent out information telling their patrons to park elsewhere.

