Listen for LIVE Republican National Convention coverage from NPR tonight from 9 - 10pm on KWGS 89.5 FM

Corporate chain offers reimbursement after towing incident disrupts Tulsa Farmers’ Market

Public Radio Tulsa | By Jolie Abdo
Published July 16, 2024 at 6:17 PM CDT
Tulsa Farmers' Market is seen.
Tulsa Farmers' Market
/
Facebook
Tulsa Farmers' Market is seen.

A business that towed dozens of cars from its parking lot is reimbursing affected farmers' market shoppers.

Last Saturday, Tulsa Farmers' Market customers parked at MyEyeDr. in Kendall Whittier, mistakenly thinking it was closed as usual on Saturdays.

MyEyeDr. called for tow trucks to clear their lot for patients. 30 trucks were called, but the exact number of vehicles towed remains unclear.

In a statement, MyEyeDr. says they will offer reimbursement to those whose vehicles were towed, stating, “We recognize the hardship this may have caused, and we will be compensating those whose cars were towed. We ask that people contact us at patientrelations@myeyedr.com with their receipts.”

Tulsa Farmers' Market Executive Director Kris Rossun says that while the towing was legal since the lot is privately owned, an agreement was reached between Tulsa Farmers' Market and MyEyeDr. officials to address the issue.

“After they were able to digest what happened, the leadership realized it was not worth the cost to the community,” Rossun said.

Rossun added that the Farmers' Market has sent out information telling their patrons to park elsewhere.
Local & Regional
Jolie Abdo
Jolie is an undergraduate student at American University in Washington, D.C., studying peace and conflict resolution in international affairs. She is deeply passionate about the role of local media in fostering community engagement and is excited to contribute to and learn from Public Radio Tulsa. She's part of the George Kaiser Community Foundation’s Summer Impact Internship program.
See stories by Jolie Abdo