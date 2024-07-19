© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Broken Arrow Police investigating possible murder-suicide involving 4 people

Public Radio Tulsa
Published July 19, 2024 at 2:57 PM CDT

Broken Arrow Police say they’re investigating a murder-suicide.

In a statement, BAPD said around 11 a.m. Friday morning they responded to a 911 call. Gunshots were heard in the background.

Inside a house, four people were found dead.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public but ask that people avoid the area around 1600 West Toledo Place.

It's one of a string of incidents in Broken Arrow that has seen officials raising alarms.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Local & Regional