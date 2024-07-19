© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Global tech outage minorly affects Tulsa, officials say

Public Radio Tulsa | By Jolie Abdo
Published July 19, 2024 at 3:24 PM CDT

A nationwide technology outage has disrupted IT services for the City of Tulsa.

Access to utility bills, permit and planning systems, and some cashier systems were shut down due to a faulty update issued by national cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.

Michael Dellinger, Tulsa’s chief information officer, says the issue is not a serious threat to the city’s operations.

“We did have to adjust and do some manual processes here for a bit, but not too major for us.”

He says all services should be back to normal by the end of the day, and no threats of ransomware have been detected.
Jolie Abdo
Jolie is an undergraduate student at American University in Washington, D.C., studying peace and conflict resolution in international affairs.
