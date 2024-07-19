Global tech outage minorly affects Tulsa, officials say

A nationwide technology outage has disrupted IT services for the City of Tulsa.

Access to utility bills, permit and planning systems, and some cashier systems were shut down due to a faulty update issued by national cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.

Michael Dellinger, Tulsa’s chief information officer, says the issue is not a serious threat to the city’s operations.

“We did have to adjust and do some manual processes here for a bit, but not too major for us.”

He says all services should be back to normal by the end of the day, and no threats of ransomware have been detected.

