MetroLink to scale back bus services and increase ridesharing options

There’s a hustle and bustle that goes on Monday through Saturday at the Memorial Midtown bus station. Tulsans are waiting to get to their job s , the grocery store, a doctor’s appointment or back home.

On Wednesday those same riders were told by MetroLink that changes are coming. General Manager Scott Marr said the adjustments are strictly based on numbers.

“Absolutely it’s ridership. We have the technology that supplies that data , so we’re not guessing anymore . We’re going off of the numbers, true numbers,” Marr said.

The MetroLink bus service will see a reduction in evening service and on Saturdays overall.

The MicroLink ridesharing service will expand in north Tulsa, south Tulsa and near the airport during the day. Changes in service happen three times a year. Marr said he’ll need to see who wins Tulsa’s top office before knowing what other modifications are coming down the pike.

“We need to see who gets in as mayor and see what their focus is as far as transit goes,” Marr said. “I can tell you that my relationship with the current mayor is very good and I think (my relationship) with some of the potential mayor candidates is excellent as well, where they want to give us more funding and improve transit in the city of Tulsa.”

Tulsa’s next mayoral election is scheduled for Aug. 27. Candidates include current County Commissioner Karen Keith, state Rep. Monroe Nichols, businessmen Brent VanNorman, John Jolley and Casey Bradford, self-described “political enthusiast” Kaleb Hoosier, and perennial candidate Paul Tay.

This year has been one of change for MetroLink. In March, the name Tulsa Transit started being phased out. Incorporating the makeover is costing roughly $100,000. Last month, there was a fare increase for passengers for the first time in a decade.