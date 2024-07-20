© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
QuikTrip on 11th Street near University of Tulsa to close

Public Radio Tulsa | By KWGS Staff
Published July 20, 2024 at 12:43 AM CDT

QuikTrip is closing one of its locations along Route 66.

The QT at 3008 E. 11th Street, across from the University of Tulsa campus, will be shutting its doors at the end of the month. That’s according to employees who would not speak on the record.

A spokesperson for the convenience store and gas station chain said in a statement that the 11th Street location is too small and “not consistent with our more modern stores.”

The spokesperson did not elaborate on whether more stores would be closing when asked.
