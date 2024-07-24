As Biden prepares to address nation, Tulsans react to end of reelection bid

President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation Wednesday evening on his decision to withdraw from the presidential race.

KWGS hit the streets to hear what Tulsans think about Biden stepping away.

Brian Boeheim said he was a longtime Democrat before recently becoming an independent. He wasn’t shocked by the President dropping out.

“I think it’s been obvious he’s had cognitive issues of some nature, if—and, if nothing else, health issues,” Boeheim said.

Patricia Santos, who is voting for Trump, agreed it was time for Biden to step aside.

“It does not seem that he is strong [enough] to represent the country anymore,” Santos said.

However, Dewayne Greer had different thoughts: “I feel like he should have stayed in, that’s how I feel, like, he should’ve kept running for a little bit more,” he said.

Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the nomination, who is amassing support from Democrats across the country.