Free canine medical services help vulnerable Tulsans

The Tulsa Day Center and the Tulsa Humane Society teamed up Tuesday to offer vaccinations and neutering or spaying for dogs.

The program was free of charge and aimed at Tulsa’s homeless population.

Kellie Wilson, a program coordinator with the Day Center, said serving pets is a significant part of the shelter’s approach.

“About 20-25% of the individuals that come into the Day Center have a pet,” she said. “Pets are very much a source of security and safety for them."

People who attended the clinic agreed.

"It’s life-saving for my dog," said Jeffrey Hebbs. "I can’t afford just to go to a vet. I went to a vet before and [it's] 100 dollars just to be seen, you know? So, it’s a godsend."

Wilson said there is a common misconception that people experiencing homelessness can’t take care of their pets.

“For the most part, folks who are living on the streets and have a pet: they take better care of their pets than themselves," she said.

Wilson said the demand for services like these are high: the Day Center received more requests for medical care than could be filled that day.