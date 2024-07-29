$2 million slated for Greenwood development

A section of north Tulsa will soon have a governing body to make real estate decisions.

The city announced Thursday that $2 million had been approved to fund the creation of a Community Development Corporation (CDC) in part of Greenwood.

The CDC will oversee a 56-acre plot of land in north Tulsa that’s currently owned by the Tulsa Development Authority (TDA).

“The goal of this CDC is really to be the decision-maker, the steward, of the land,” said Jonathan Butler, senior vice president for community development for PartnerTulsa, the city’s economic development body. “They make the determinations about what will happen on the property.”

The development of a Greenwood CDC is part of the city’s Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan, an initiative to redevelop sections of the historic neighborhood.

“By the end of the year, in December, we are looking to have all of the articles of incorporation, the bylaws, all the technical/organization stuff done for the Community Development Corporation,” Butler said.

Butler also said the latest $2 million approval is not the last.

“These $2 million are the first in a line,” he said.” The voters have also approved an additional $5 million in resources in the Improve Our Tulsa package.”

Butler said he thinks by the end of 2025 or beginning of 2026 “we might see some movement in terms of actual dirt being moved on the ground.”