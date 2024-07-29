Mayoral candidates discuss support for grassroots undocumented ID program

A coalition held a forum Sunday afternoon to hear from candidates running for mayor.

ACTION Tulsa is a group of local organizations seeking to engage potential city leaders. Included among its members are the Terence Crutcher Foundation, the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association, and about a dozen churches.

In front of an audience of about 600 at Trinity Episcopal Church downtown, three mayoral candidates heard community representatives address a range of issues, from public safety to school support.

Current County Commissioner Karen Keith, state Rep. Monroe Nichols, and businessman Brent VanNorman didn’t diverge on much. They all agreed to look into matters like broken street lights, access to public transportation, and mental health treatment concerns should they be elected.

An idea that hasn’t been put into action made its way into the fray: alternative identification for undocumented Tulsans.

The potential program would see community organizations, like churches, issue members branded picture ID cards. The cards would have personal details and phone numbers to call for translation help. Advocates say it would allow groups to vouch for their members at a time when the political conversation around immigration is heated.

Maria de Leon from Tulsa Lutherans in Action introduced the “institutional ID” strategy, saying people are nervous since the passage of Oklahoma House Bill 4156 criminalizing undocumented status. A first offense would be punishable by a fine of up to $500 and one year in jail; a second offense carries a felony punishment of up to two years in jail and a $1,000 fine.

HB 4156 is currently on hold due to a federal judge’s order. But Oklahoma is appealing, and de Leon said people are afraid to engage.

“We have heard stories that families are scared to take their kids to school or to report crime.”

All the mayoral candidates expressed support for an unofficial ID program. Keith said it’s an idea “whose day has come” but details need to be sorted.

“There are logistics about it that I’m not sure are thoroughly made out. I did talk to the chief of police and he wants to make sure our immigrant community feels safe,” said Keith.

VanNorman called the program “a beautiful way to work together.” He said he would include not just city police, but Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado.

Nichols pointed to House Bill 1258, a push he made in 2017 to get driver’s licenses to undocumented people.

“I’m committed to this thing and willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen,” said Nichols.

Tulsa’s mayoral election is Aug. 27.