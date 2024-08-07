Manufacturing trade group tours Oklahoma, advocates for industry priorities

A trade organization that says it supports 50,000 Oklahoma manufacturing jobs is taking a turn through the Sooner State.

Representatives from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, or AEM, were in Perry Wednesday and will be in Tulsa on Thursday and Friday. They’re visiting member companies, and lawmakers are involved, too.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern are among invited guests. Kip Eideberg with AEM says the trade group is not really concerned with party politics.

“So, we don’t care whether there is an R or a D behind your name, what we care about is what you as our elected representative at the state or federal level will do to strengthen equipment manufacturing in America.”

In a Washington Examiner op-ed, Eideberg highlighted priorities including achieving consensus on immigration policy and easing federal environmental regulations he argues hurt commerce.

PACCAR Winch / Facebook

AEM will be at McElroy Manufacturing and Vacuworx in Tulsa on Thursday. Friday will see stops at PACCAR Winch and TWG Dover. The last stop in Oklahoma will be Monday in Kingston near the Texas border.

Next, the group will head to Georgia on its national tour. By October, officials expect to have covered 10,000 miles on what’s being dubbed the largest member engagement effort in the organization’s 130-year history.

