Vintage Packard tours at Sapulpa auto museum continue through summer

Scenic Saturday strolls in Sapulpa will have a century-old feel until the end of summer.

Visitors to the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum can travel back in time by riding in a 1923 Packard. Executive Director Lina Holmes said the ride offers a driver to take folks on a shady route with the top down.

“The trip to Pretty Water Lake is completely tree-covered, so it’s like you’re in a tree tunnel all the way to the lake and back,” Holmes said.

The defunct automaker Packard made cars for a little more than half a century. The Detroit-based company sold the most cars of any luxury brand in the Roaring ‘20s.

The $15 ride is a rare opportunity to roll in a Coolidge-era car.

“There aren’t that many chances for someone to ride in a 100-year-old car,” Holmes said. “I think that’s the main draw. Those cars aren’t around anymore, and they aren’t drivable anymore.”

The vintage car rides will be offered until the end of September.