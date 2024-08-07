© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Vintage Packard tours at Sapulpa auto museum continue through summer

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published August 7, 2024 at 7:41 AM CDT
Richard and Lina Holmes are seen with a vintage Packard in front of the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum in this 2022 photo.
Kristi Eaton
/
Courtesy
Richard and Lina Holmes are seen with a vintage Packard in front of the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum in this 2022 photo.

Scenic Saturday strolls in Sapulpa will have a century-old feel until the end of summer.

Visitors to the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum can travel back in time by riding in a 1923 Packard. Executive Director Lina Holmes said the ride offers a driver to take folks on a shady route with the top down.

“The trip to Pretty Water Lake is completely tree-covered, so it’s like you’re in a tree tunnel all the way to the lake and back,” Holmes said.

The defunct automaker Packard made cars for a little more than half a century. The Detroit-based company sold the most cars of any luxury brand in the Roaring ‘20s.

The $15 ride is a rare opportunity to roll in a Coolidge-era car.

“There aren’t that many chances for someone to ride in a 100-year-old car,” Holmes said. “I think that’s the main draw. Those cars aren’t around anymore, and they aren’t drivable anymore.”

The vintage car rides will be offered until the end of September.
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
