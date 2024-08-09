Frank Lloyd Wright Conservancy files legal action against Price Tower owners over unauthorized sale of artifacts

Correction: The headline on this article was corrected to clarify between a lawsuit and legal action.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Conservancy has filed legal action against the owners of Price Tower in Bartlesville.

The conservancy said in a post on their website that artifacts were sold by Green Copper Holding, Copper Tree, Inc., and Cynthia Blanchard, the entities that own and manage the distinctive landmark. Objects allegedly listed for sale earlier this year without the conservancy's consent include a directory board, an armchair, and a copper panel.

The conservancy says it holds a preservation easement stopping owners from selling certain items.

The legal Uniform Commercial Code statement filed by the conservancy serves as a lien on Price Tower.

The solution listed by the conservancy states that the organization wants the tower to have new owners and that any items sold by Green Copper Holding need to be returned.

Public Radio Tulsa will have more on this story as it develops.

