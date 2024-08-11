Tulsa-area roller derby league embraces an inclusive full-contact sport

A roller derby league in Tulsa County wants to make their sport welcoming to all.

Roughnecks Roller Derby hosted their biannual recruitment event Wednesday night at the Rhema Ninowski Recreation Center in Broken Arrow.

Founded in 2012, the league has focused on welcoming queer Oklahomans and individuals from diverse backgrounds.

"When I separated from the Army, I needed somewhere to belong," said a team member who preferred to be identified by her nickname, Bits. Derby has a tradition of assigning nicknames to each player.

"I just kind of felt lost and wasn’t adapting to civilian life," she said. "Then I found the community I was looking for and something structured for physical activity."

"I've never felt so included and embraced in an environment," said Bits, who is queer.

"You have a place where you can come and be athletic," said League President Rebecca Lamantia, also known as Bad Gal Bee.

"It’s not a place where you’re going to be threatened."

Bee mentioned that there’s a special kind of equality in full-contact sports.

"If I’m getting my ass kicked, I’m getting my ass kicked," she said, chuckling.

"You have to take a hit, you have to throw a hit, you have to be ready to be hit."

When asked if she thinks derby has the potential to become a bigger sport — even an Olympic sport — Bee said, "Maybe, someday."

